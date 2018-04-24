$100,000 Payment Subject of House Subpoena

An attorney for the ex-husband of a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been issued a subpoena by a legislative committee concerning $100,000 in anonymous payments to the attorney's firm.

Attorney Al Watkins on Tuesday confirmed he's received a subpoena. He expects to meet with the committee in early May. Watkins says he'll be "as cooperative as possible."

Greitens is accused of two felonies in St. Louis. One accuses him of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of the woman in 2015, before he was elected. Another accuses him of illegally obtaining a donor list from a veterans charity he founded for use in his gubernatorial campaign.

Watkins disclosed Monday that a courier delivered two $50,000 payments to his office in January, just before the governor admitted to the affair. Watkins says he was contacted by an intermediary and deduced from the conversation that the money was for the ex-husband's legal bills.