'2001: A Space Odyssey' 50 Years Later

With Jennifer Glasse

It’s been 50 years since Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece premiered on the big screen, forever changing cinema as we know it. The making of the movie itself, however, was its own incredibly odyssey. We’ll discuss the legacy and making of one the most influential films of all time.

This show airs Tuesday at 11 a.m. EDT.

Guests:

Michael Benson: author of “Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece.”

Dan Richter, mime and actor who played Moon-Watcher, the leader of a tribe of ape-men in the movie.

Doug Trumbull, movie director, inventor and special effects supervisor. He was the Visual Effects Supervisor on “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

