3 days, several bills left for Missouri lawmakers to consider

It’s Wednesday, the third-to-the-last day of the 2017 Missouri legislative session — also known as Seersucker Day.

Here’s a look at what’s happened in the Capitol, as well as a count of how many bills were sent to Gov. Eric Greitens:



Of note

More than 20 House Democrats held a news conference outside of Greitens’ office asking him to veto legislation that would make it harder for people to successfully sue for employment discrimination.

Republican Sen. Gary Romine's bill, which passed Monday, has been a key priority for business groups who contend Missouri's legal climate makes it too easy to sue. But Democrats like state Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said Romine's legislation rolls back crucial civil rights protections.

She and other Democrats also criticized Romine for filing the bill after his rent-to-own business was sued for racial discrimination. Romine said his bill would not affect that lawsuit.

"The people in my district that went in [Greitens'] favor were very excited about the possibility of a governor who would stand with the people against corruption and against self-dealing legislation," Quade said. "For me personally, that's the governor I'm looking for."

Some of them were so incensed by the bill that they didn't participate in Monday's vote. Rep. Bruce Franks of St. Louis was among them.

"One of the main reasons we didn't vote is that we shouldn't even have to vote on this. This shouldn't even be legislation. ... We have a lot of people that are so pro-business that they forget the fact that we're here to be pro-people," he said.

The Democrats also delivered letters asking for Greitens to veto the bill. The governor, who spent part of Tuesday evening talking with lawmakers near the House chambers, hasn’t said whether he will sign the measure.

Number of bills sent to the governor Wednesday: 0

But it’s early.

Tuesday recap

The bill to establish the last-in-the-nation statewide prescription drug monitoring program gained new life when the main House sponsor agreed to accept the Senate’s changes, but a vote was tabled late in the evening because of opposition to those very changes.

Meanwhile, the Senate approved an amended bill to adhere to the federal ID law early Wednesday morning, but it still needs to pass in the House before going to Greitens.

Krissy Lane contributed to this report.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @marshallgreport; Jo: @jmannies; and Jason: @jrosenbaum

