3 Title IX Investigations Underway at Washington University

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal agency is conducting three Title IX investigations at Washington University in St. Louis — two related to allegations of sexual assault and the third a complaint about sexual harassment.

Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Jill Friedman said Wednesday that the investigations are being conducted by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights. All three cases were considered and resolved through the university's Title IX process, but claimants filed for additional review.

Friedman says the university will fully comply with investigators.

In May, a student wrote in the student newspaper about frustrations with the university's Title IX process. Though federal guidelines encourage investigations within 60 days, the student said she waited 130 days for a report. Friedman says the university is working to expedite the process.