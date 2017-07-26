9 months after move, St. Louis nonprofit still uncovers history-filled rooms at old North Side YMCA

If you’ve undertaken any kind of home renovation project, you’ve probably encountered a few, well, we’ll call them pleasant surprises.



But they’re likely nowhere near the size of the surprises that Josh Wilson and Jason Watson, the executive director and Beyond Jobs director at local nonprofit Mission: St. Louis, have found in a move they recently made from a 5,000 sq. ft. building in Forest Park Southeast to a historic 87,000 sq. ft. building in JeffVanderLou.



“I would say for the first four or five months, we were randomly finding rooms we did not know existed,” Wilson told St. Louis on the Air producer Kelly Moffitt. “Last month, there was one building that we heard was an old handball court, right off of the fourth floor, and since we had been in it for seven months, we had never seen it, never been inside of it, and it is unbelievable, old spiral staircase winding its way up.”



The building is the old North Side YMCA, originally built in 1918, located at the corner of Grand and Sullivan, catty-corner from the old Sportsman’s Park. The building itself is a monolith, brick and stone, rising up five stories over Grand. Inside, historic treasures abound, but you might not know it unless you’ve had the chance to enter or grew up going to the YMCA.



Finds in the building include a full floor of white and emerald marble tile hidden under linoleum, the old layouts of YMCA hotel rooms, a well-preserved wooden basketball court and racquetball courts, and, the pièce de résistance, an original 1918 tiled pool in the basement. Apparently, the design used for the pool is the same one that was used for the design of the pool in the basement of the White House.



“I know a few people that were able to actually utilize the YMCA at the time,” said Watson, who directs the jobs program. “… If you talk to people in the community, this is one of those places where everyone knows what you’re talking about and knows where the meetup spot is.”



Listen to an audio tour of the old Northside YMCA and a discussion about what Mission: St. Louis hopes to develop in the building: