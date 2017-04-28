After Long Island Murders, One Scholar Explains The MS-13 Gang

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected in Islip, New York, on Friday, where he’ll meet with Suffolk County law enforcement about a recent spate of brutal murders by the MS-13 gang.

The gang also made headlines earlier this month when President Trump tweeted that “weak” Obama-era policies allowed MS-13 to flourish, and that his proposed border wall would prevent gang members from entering the country:



The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017



The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017



Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Charles Katz, director of the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety at Arizona State University.

