After months of complaints, new administrator named for St. Louis Veterans Home

The St. Louis Veterans Home has a new administrator.

Theresia Metz will replace Stan Smith, who became interim director in January.

The Missouri Veterans Commission announced Metz’s appointment today, months after residents and their family members accused veterans home officials and staff of mismanagement and neglect. An independent investigation called by Gov. Eric Greitens confirmed those complaints.

“The Veterans we care for have bravely served and sacrificed for our nation,” Metz said in a press release. “I am truly honored to serve at the St. Louis Veterans Home and to work with a team that’s fully committed to making a difference for all in our care.”

Metz, of St. Louis, has worked in healthcare management for more than 30 years. She served as the administrator for Fitzgibbon Hospital’s The Living Center in Marshall, Missouri, according to a statement by the Missouri Veterans Commission.

“I am very pleased Theresia has joined the MVH-St. Louis team,” Eric Endsley, interim director of the commission's homes program, said in a release. “She will be drawing on her knowledge and decades of experience to continue the very significant progress that’s been made in both Veterans’ care and working condition at the Missouri Veterans Home-St. Louis.”

Rolando Carter served as the administrator for the veterans home until the commission placed him on leave. In December, the commission asked Smith to oversee the home. Smith oversaw Missouri’s veterans homes years prior.

Greitens appointed five new members to the Missouri Veterans Commission in December. Since then, the veterans home has hired more nursing assistants to address complaints of limited staffing.

