Afternoon Newscast for October 10, 2017 By Taylor Kinnerup • 1 minute ago

Regional stories from the KBIA newsroom, including: Likelihood of Another Missouri Special Session Getting Slimmer University of Missouri System Cancels Search for Staff Lobbyist Missouri Republican Hawley Announces Run for US Senate Columbia Public Schools Provide Resources for Undocumented Parents

Afternoon Newscast for April 25, 2017 By Jonah McKeown • Apr 25, 2017 Regional coverage from the KBIA newsroom, including: Powell Appointed to Missouri Supreme Court Fulton Police Say Body Found May Be Missing Man Advocacy Group Pushes for 18 as Age to Be Tried as an Adult Southern Boone School Construction Projects Progressing Well Columbia Police to Ramp Up Sobriety Checkpoints

AM Newscast for March 21, 2017 By Ryan Famuliner • Mar 21, 2017 Regional news coverage from the KBIA newsroom.

Afternoon Newscast for August 28, 2015 By Bram Sable-Smith • Aug 28, 2015 Regional stories from the KBIA Newsroom, including: EPA To Enforce Water Rules In 37 States, Despite Injunction Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Killed in Accident Funding Appears Elusive for St. Louis Police Body Cameras

Afternoon Newscast for August 11, 2015 By Bram Sable-Smith • Aug 11, 2015 Regional coverage from the KBIA newsroom, including: Police Chief Slams Armed Patrols in Ferguson Kids Score Well in English, Low in Math in New Missouri Test Boone County to Move Memorial With Religious Symbol School-based health clinic to open at Jennings Senior High

AM Newscast for June 11, 2015 By Ryan Famuliner • Jun 11, 2015

Regional news coverage from the KBIA newsroom, including: Shakespeare's Pizza Demolition Temporarily Postponed Nixon Receives Mixed Advice on How to Act on Student Transfer Bill More than 50 people charged for heroin trafficking in St. Charles County Boone County Looks to Close Charlie Bell Case