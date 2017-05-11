Amend and die? Missouri lawmakers warn of slowdown ahead of session's end

With the window closing before Friday’s 6 p.m. adjournment, lawmakers in the Missouri House are being cautioned to think before they amend a bill. That’s because any changes require another vote in the Senate.

But one of the amended bills made it through the Senate quickly and now awaits Gov. Eric Greitens' signature. Here’s a look at Thursday’s action:



St. Louis zoo tax



St. Louis and St. Louis County will be able to ask voters to raise sales taxes no higher than one-eighth of a cent to support the St. Louis Zoo under the bill passed by the Senate 31-2.



The zoo bill’s chief sponsor is state Rep. Marsha Haefer, a Republican from Oakville.



In an interview, she said, “I have seen for myself some of the infrastructure problems that exist in the St. Louis Zoo that there just isn’t money to fix right now.”



Opponents of the bill said another sales tax would place an extra burden on homeowners, whose property taxes already help support the zoo as part of the Zoo-Museum District. The zoo, which opened in 1904, received about $21 million in 2015 from that property tax.



Winds of change



Republican Rep. Kevin Engler, a former state senator, warned House members that their changed bills may die should they keep tacking on amendments.



“Ask yourself, is this worth killing the bill?” said Engler from Farmington. An example was the zoo bill, to which a couple of unrelated fiscal amendments were added.

Engler's warning also reflects his first-hand experience with the Senate getting caught up in filibusters or Democratic-led slowdowns in the final days or hours of a legislative session. The result often has been the collateral deaths of dozens of amended bills sent over by the House.

Number of bills sent to the governor Thursday: 1

The zoo tax.



Wednesday recap



House Republicans are looking to strengthen the state’s already-existing ban on “sanctuary cities” — communities that have pledged to protect unauthorized immigrants from prosecution. And the Senate tabled a bill that would keep cities and communities around the state from raising their minimum wage above Missouri’s due to Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed’s filibuster. Also, lawmakers sent no bills to Greitens.



Krissy Lane contributed to this report.



Follow Marshall on Twitter: @marshallgreport; Jo: @jmannies; and Jason: @jrosenbaum

