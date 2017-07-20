Appeals Court: Missouri Must Pay Legal Fees In Abortion Case

Credit Jonathunder / Wikimedia commons

A federal appeals court has upheld a judge's order that Missouri taxpayers pay more than $156,000 to cover Planned Parenthood's legal bills tied to a legal dispute over a clinic's abortion license.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey's August 2016 decision that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must pay the attorneys' fees and expenses incurred by what now is Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

Laughrey also blocked the state from revoking the Columbia clinic's abortion license.

The legal fight over the clinic came after the department warned it would revoke its license when its only doctor performing abortions — a nonsurgical type, induced with a pill — lost needed admitting privileges with University of Missouri Health Care in 2015.

Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood Great Plains

Related Content

Missouri Planned Parenthood Seeks to Expand Abortion Access

By Associated Press Dec 12, 2016
Fibonacci Blue / Flickr

  Planned Parenthood officials in Missouri want a federal judge to block abortion regulations so four additional clinics can offer the procedure.

Leaders on Monday requested some regulations be put on hold while a court case over the constitutionality of the laws plays out.

Laura McQuade and Mary Kogut said Planned Parenthood plans to offer drug-induced and surgical abortions in Columbia and Springfield if regulations are temporarily blocked. They said drug-induced abortions also would be offered in Joplin and Kansas City.

Planned Parenthood Sues To Overturn Missouri Abortion Restrictions

By Nov 30, 2016

Missouri’s two Planned Parenthood affiliates on Wednesday morning sued to overturn the state’s highly restrictive abortion laws, a move expected since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down similar laws in Texas in June. 

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Jefferson City, sets up a showdown over state statutes that were enacted in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which held that the right to an abortion in the early stages of pregnancy is rooted in the Constitution.

Judge: Missouri Must Pay $156K in Legal fees in Clinic Suit

By Aug 5, 2016
ZACH KLAMANN / HEARTLAND HEALTH MONITOR

A federal judge who quashed Missouri's push to revoke a Planned Parenthood clinic's abortion license has ordered state taxpayers to pay more than $156,000 to cover the organization's legal bills tied to the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey this week ruled that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must pay $156,631 in attorneys' fees and expenses incurred by what now is Planned Parenthood Great Plains.