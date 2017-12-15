Arrest Made in Connection with Bomb Threat

An arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat on MU’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

The department received a call from a student who was concerned about comments that someone made to her on a shuttle bus about the bus exploding. Chief of Police R. Douglas Schwandt says in a press release that officers were able to locate the bus described by the caller at the Hearnes Center.

Riders were asked to exit the bus, and an MU Alert message was sent asking people to stay away from the area. No explosives were located. Soon after the MU Alert message was sent, the suspect was transported to MUPD and arrested for peace disturbance.