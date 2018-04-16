Audio Postcard: Touring Rock Bridge State Park

As winter weather lingers in mid-Missouri, the group Sustain Mizzou visited Rock Bridge State Park. Jake Krell, the group’s outreach vice president, led a tour of the park to visitors. Krell served as a tour guide over the summer for the non-profit Friends of Rock Bridge. On the tour, Krell took the group through overlooks and into the cave. The group avoided certain areas of the park because of the spreading white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease that affects North American bats that's been problematic in Missouri. Members walked through snow, on water, in the daylight and the darkness of the cave in this audio postcard.