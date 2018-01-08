Audit: Missouri Increasingly Late On Income Tax Refunds

By 51 minutes ago

State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Credit Torie Ross / KBIA

A state audit shows Missouri is paying out income tax refunds later and later because the state is short on cash.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Monday that said the state paid roughly $423,000 in interest on late refunds to nearly 155,000 taxpayers last fiscal year.

That's up from fiscal year 2016, when the state paid about $306,000 in interest for about 83,000 late refunds.

According to the audit that's because the state has less cash on hand to pay out refunds. Galloway's office says the state's cash reserve has gone down since the recession.

Tags: 
nicole galloway
tax refund

Related Content

Audit Shows Missouri Faces $3 Billion Tax Credit Liability

By Jun 21, 2017
Missouri Capitol
j.stephenconn / Flickr

Missouri Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway says the state could face a $3 billion loss from tax credits over the next 15 years.

A new report released Wednesday by Galloway's office says that's how much lawmakers have authorized for tax credits that have not yet been redeemed.

The auditor's office says the state has faced $5.4 billion in revenue losses from tax credits over the past decade.

Galloway says policymakers should consider the impact tax credits have on the budget.

Auditor Galloway Subpoenas Department of Revenue

By Jessica Dennis & Columbia Missourian Apr 20, 2017
Torie Ross / KBIA

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena Wednesday to the Department of Revenue after it refused to provide records for a state audit.

State Auditor Calls for Stricter Regulation on Transportation Development Districts

By Rosemary Belson Apr 12, 2017

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is calling for increased regulation for Missouri’s transportation development districts.

An audit, released Monday, found a lack of transparency and self-dealing practices by the districts led to $1 billion dollars in tax payer debt.

“Taxpayers don’t even know they are on the hook for this money,” Galloway says. “They’re charged these sales taxes that go to pay off these projects and there is about $1 billion dollars in debt.”