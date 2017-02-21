Authorities investigate vandalism at University City Jewish cemetery

Updated at 9:10 a.m. — University City police say they're reviewing surveillance footage to determine who vandalized dozens of headstones at a more than century-old Jewish cemetery.

Photos and video of the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery show clusters of headstones that have been toppled. University City Lt. Fredrick Lemons told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday that authorities are keeping all options open, but wouldn't say whether the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

It wasn't immediately known when the damage happened.



The vandalism follows on the heels of another round of threats called into Jewish community centers around the country on Monday; the St. Louis area received two such threats in mid-January.

The White House denounced "hatred and hate-motivated violence" in a statement Tuesday in reference to the threats, but didn't directly mention those incidents or Jews.

The Chesed Shel Emeth Society wrote on its Facebook page that it is still trying to ascertain the scope of the damage and will try to post the names of families affected by Wednesday. It noted that "many monuments are facing down and we won't be able to read the names and see if there is any damage until we lift the stones."

The Anti-Defamation League of St. Louis tweeted that they have received a "remarkable" show of support in the wake of the vandalism.

On his Facebook page, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called it a "despicable act of what appears to be anti-Semitic vandalism," and that "together, we can meet cowardice with courage." St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger wrote on Twitter that it was "disgraceful and cannot be tolerated."

Mufti Asif Umar with the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis said in a statement that the organization condemned the acts. And St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay tweeted that those responsible "are a disgrace to our region."

The Associated Press contributed. This story will be updated.

