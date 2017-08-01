Boone Hospital Considering Partnership with MU Health

The Boone Hospital Center board of trustees says it will consider forming a partnership with University of Missouri Health Care.

The trustees said in a news release Tuesday that Missouri Health is one of four companies competing to operate the hospital in Columbia.

Boone Hospital currently has a lease with St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare that expires in 2020. The trustees and BJC must notify one another about any changes in the lease by December 2018.

Trustees also are considering leases with Kansas City-based St. Luke's Hospital and Duke LifePoint Health Care, a for-profit company in Brentwood, Tennessee. They also could make Boone Hospital a separate operation managed by a new not-for-profit organization.

Trustees Chairman Brian Neuner said other potential partners are being told that negotiations are on hold for now.