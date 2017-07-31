Burks appointed Boone County Clerk

COLUMBIA — Taylor Burks was scheduled to be sworn in as the new Boone County Clerk at 3 p.m. Monday in a ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse.

Gov. Eric Greitens announced Burks' appointment earlier Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The appointment followed the June resignation of Wendy Noren, who served as clerk for 35 years.

The candidacy of Burks, 29, was endorsed by the Boone County Republican Central Committee on July 1.

"The committee and myself are tickled pink that he's been named Boone County Clerk," said Mike Zweifel, chairman of the Boone County Republican Central Committee. "Taylor is right for the job."

Burks is the UM System’s director of distribution, inventory and asset management. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and continues to serve in that branch’s Reserves. Burks graduated from Truman State University in 2008 and earned master’s degrees from Washington University and the University of Oklahoma.

He lost a bid for a seat on the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees in April.

Noren was elected in 1982 and re-elected eight times. Between 2004 and 2017, she served as the National Association of Counties’ representative to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Well-known nationally as an elections expert, she traveled to Albania and Bosnia to serve as an international election observer.

Locally, Noren developed software that let Boone County become part of a federally mandated Missouri voter registration database. By making her own software instead of buying it from the state, she saved county taxpayers almost $125,000.

