Burks appointed Boone County Clerk

By Missourian Staff & The Columbia Missourian 17 minutes ago

Credit File / KBIA

  COLUMBIA — Taylor Burks was scheduled to be sworn in as the new Boone County Clerk at 3 p.m. Monday in a ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse. 

Gov. Eric Greitens announced Burks' appointment earlier Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The appointment followed the June resignation of Wendy Noren, who served as clerk for 35 years.

The candidacy of Burks, 29, was endorsed by the Boone County Republican Central Committee on July 1.

"The committee and myself are tickled pink that he's been named Boone County Clerk," said Mike Zweifel, chairman of the Boone County Republican Central Committee. "Taylor is right for the job."

Burks is the UM System’s director of distribution, inventory and asset management. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and continues to serve in that branch’s Reserves. Burks graduated from Truman State University in 2008 and earned master’s degrees from Washington University and the University of Oklahoma.

He lost a bid for a seat on the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees in April.

Noren was elected in 1982 and re-elected eight times. Between 2004 and 2017, she served as the National Association of Counties’ representative to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Well-known nationally as an elections expert, she traveled to Albania and Bosnia to serve as an international election observer.

Locally, Noren developed software that let Boone County become part of a federally mandated Missouri voter registration database. By making her own software instead of buying it from the state, she saved county taxpayers almost $125,000.

Supervising editor is Elizabeth Brixey.

Tags: 
boone county clerk
taylor burks
wendy noren
Brianna Lennon

Related Content

Commentary: Wendy Noren Did Her Job the Right Way

By Terry Smith Jun 20, 2017

In the last six months Boone County has seen two exemplary public servants step down.  In January Karen Miller left the Southern District County Commission seat she had held for 24 years.  Last week Wendy Noren resigned from her position as Boone County Clerk after 35 years.

After 35 Years, Wendy Noren Resigns as Boone County Clerk

By Missourian Staff & Columbia Missourian Jun 16, 2017

Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren resigned the position she has held for 35 years on Thursday.

Noren cited deteriorating health in a news release announcing that she had submitted her resignation to Gov. Eric Greitens. Her last day on the job will be June 23.

"It was by far the hardest task I have ever had to do in all my years as County Clerk," Noren said in the release.

Noren, who has been fighting cancer, said her health has declined rapidly in recent weeks and that no treatment options are available.