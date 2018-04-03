Candidates Vie for Seat on Boone Hospital Board of Trustees

Two candidates are running in Tuesday’s municipal election to fill the open seat on the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees.

Greg Steinhoff, a Columbia native, has over 20 years of experience in health care as a pharmacist and owner of an outpatient services company. He previously served on the board from 1999 to 2005. While Steinhoff says both he and his opponent, Mark Dempsey, are great candidates, he feels his extensive experience sets him apart.

“I’ve served on the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees and I’m very familiar with the hospital and viewing healthcare through the eyes of the hospital.”

Steinhoff says if he were elected, his first task would be to “stabilize the hospital” and determine the best plan of action for when the hospital’s lease with BJC Health Care ends in two years.

Mark Dempsey owns a private physical therapy business called Peak Sport and Spine. He says he considers himself a healthcare worker, not a politician. This, he believes, is what sets him apart from Steinhoff.

“Literally I’m in the middle of healthcare. I’m in the trenches. I work in the business every day.”

If he were elected, Dempsey says he would first need to get caught up to speed on the issues the hospital is currently facing. After that, he wants to meet with the hospital’s employees. He believes the hospital’s employees need a morale boost, and that it would improve the overall success of the hospital. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.