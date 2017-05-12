Care for Seniors, Disabled in Limbo in Missouri Capitol

Missouri lawmakers are facing a Friday evening deadline to decide how and if to avoid cuts to personal care services for roughly 8,300 seniors and disabled people.

Funding for in-home and nursing care is one of several measures still hanging in the balance as a 6 p.m. deadline approaches to end work in the annual legislative session.

House and Senate lawmakers on Thursday refused to concede on potential solutions. Inaction likely will mean cuts in services to some of the state's most vulnerable people.

Other bills still pending include Gov. Eric Greitens' priorities to create a prescription drug tracking database, enhance penalties for crimes against police and establish a "Blue Alert" notification system about suspects who assault police.