Off the Clock - The Ruppert's and Their Missouri Winery

For Regina Ruppert, it’s not easy to separate her work life and home life. She and her husband Lee opened Serenity Valley Winery outside of St. Louis in 2006. Since 2011, the winery has been run from their property in Fulton.

“Never in a million years would I have dreamed of this, but the year our daughter graduated... I became an empty nester, turned 50, and had cancer all at the same time," Regina said. "And it wasn't a very good year. And my girlfriends suggested we look into doing this since my husband’s hobby was always winemaking.”

That was in 2005. In 2006, based on her girlfriends’ recommendation, Regina and her husband researched wineries and opened in O'Fallon, Missouri. They were there from 2006 to 2011, at which time they were in a strip mall.

"People in Missouri don't accept strip malls for wineries, and it was invisible. It was a beautiful strip mall, but it just wasn't where we needed to be,” Regina said. Their daughter then, in 2011, had settled in Columbia, started teaching in the school of nursing, and led Regina and her husband to start looking for a new location in the Columbia area.

Regina got a home economics degree from MU back in the 70s, and has spent the majority of her career in the business world. With the winery, she prefers to work with people rather than with the winemaking itself.

“He does the wine-making and the grape-growing. We aren't using our own grapes, but we have a vineyard planted, and hopefully in the next year or two we will have usable grapes to make our wine from in addition to the way we're bringing it in. We bring in juice from around the world right now. So we'll be adding our own grapes soon. But he's in charge of all that. That's his domain.”

Regina says there are conflicts with her spouse when they work together, but they always resolve those conflicts.

“It's never easy to work with your spouse, because you're going to have disagreements. Sometimes they happen in front of customers, and you just have to laugh it off and say can you tell that we're married, because that's a typical marriage,” she said. “You're not going to agree 100% of the time, especially when you throw in the business aspects. But most of the time it works really well, because I do the front-end things, and he does the wine-making and the more technical things.”

And according to Regina, people who visit Serenity Valley Winery not only get a taste of the wine but of the atmosphere as well.

“One of the things that we hear from people is as you drive up the driveway how beautiful it is. And it is gorgeous. It's serene, and the name fits perfectly for our environment here,” she said. “But once they're here, and they're in, and they're tasting the wines, they're very impressed with the quality of our wines, because we're not using Missouri grapes. Not everyone loves Missouri grapes, and we get a lot of compliments on our wine. It's very smooth, and the sweet wines aren't syrup sweet, the dry wines aren't real harsh. You can't please everybody. We don't make a heavy heavy oaky wine with the bites, but otherwise, most people are very pleasantly surprised.”

The Ruppert’s now aim to keep the business rolling for a while.