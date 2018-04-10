Columbia high schools plan sobriety tests for prom

Some Columbia high school students may be subject to sobriety tests at their upcoming prom.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that all Rock Bridge High School students attending prom on April 28 must take an alcohol breath test before entering the dance.

The tests will also be available at Battle High School's prom on April 21 and Hickman High School's prom on May 5. Both of the schools' principals say the tests will only be administered if a student is suspected of being drunk.

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman says Rock Bridge's student council suggested a prom sobriety checkpoint to school administrators after some students showed up drunk to a fall dance.

He says school officials will call a student's parents to pick them up if they fail the breath test.