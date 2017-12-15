Columbia Police Officers Will Now Carry Naloxone Kits

The Columbia Police Department issued 75 opioid overdose reversal medication kits to officers on Wednesday.

The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse provided training to officers over the past few months for naloxone, or brand name Narcan, nasal spray kits. The kits include a dose of naloxone spray, nitrile gloves, safety glasses, instructions for use and a resource guide for services that assist with narcotics addiction, according to a department news release.

Buprenorphine, codeine, fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, methadone, morphine, oxycodone and oxymorphone are all common opioids for which naloxone can reverse overdose signs. Signs of an opioid overdose include slowed or stopped breathing, unconsciousness or pinpoint pupils.

Naloxone only works if opioids are present in the body and has no effect if they’re not. Naloxone usually takes effect in three to five minutes and lasts 60 to 90 minutes, according to a CVS guide on how to use naloxone.

Naloxone is also available in the state without a prescription. Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacies allow for the purchase of Narcan without a prescription.

The Columbia Fire Department has carried naloxone since October 2015 and fire personnel have administered 21 doses since January, according to the Columbia police news release.

“Our officers may be the first on the scene on some of these calls. Having them equipped with naloxone has the potential to save even more lives,” Lt. Krista Shouse-Jones, Columbia police ‘s naloxone program coordinator, said in the news release.

Officers are expected to carry their kits with them in their patrol vehicles on duty. More kits will be issued in the coming weeks, according to the news release.