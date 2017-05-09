Related Program: 
Talking Politics

Commentary: GOP Prospects

By Terry Smith 4 minutes ago

In the wake of the House passage of Obamacare repeal and replace legislation and all the premature triumphalist rhetoric coming from some Republicans I want to explore where the Republican Party is heading.

To quote Charles Dickens, for the GOP it is the best of times and it is the worst of times.  They are in the best shape nationally since Warren Harding was president.  As an aside, since he is considered one of the worst presidents ever, using him as a benchmark may be ironic.  But I digress.

Republicans have their largest House majority since the 1920s – and it took every bit of that majority to pass Obamacare repeal and replace.  They also control more state legislatures and governorships than they have since the 1920s.

To give an example of how party fortunes have shifted: In 1940 the Republican candidate for president, Wendell Willkie, got four – that’s single-digit four – percent of the two-party vote in South Carolina.  In 2004 the Republican candidate for president, George Bush got 70 percent – that’s seven-zero.

Here’s a local example: Howard County, in the heart of Little Dixie, voted 72 percent Democratic in the 1964 presidential election.  Last year it voted 26 percent Democratic.

The GOP owns the South and the rural areas of almost everywhere else.  And the GOP farm system is brimming with future candidates for higher office, often because they successfully targeted rising Democrat stars.  Again a local example: Missouri Democrats had big plans for John Wright, who won the northwest Boone County state legislative district in 2012.  Chuck Bayse, who is from a family that settled Howard County in the early 1800s, knocked him off in 2014.  Wright’s political career is probably over.

And the left continues to make unforced errors.  What was the University of California-Berkeley thinking when it canceled a speech by conservative firebrand Ann Coulter?

So what could possibly be the bad news for the GOP?  The bad news comes in three parts.

The first is history.  Whenever a party gains control of the presidency and both houses of Congress in an election, it gets trounced in the midterm election that immediately follows.

The second is what’s going on in the GOP itself.  The intraparty civil war that was certain to be fought had Trump lost has merely been postponed.  There is a bitter struggle going on between the Steve Bannon wing and the Mitch McConnell wing of the party.  Its outcome is uncertain -- though I would never bet against Mitch McConnell – but the conflict is sapping a lot of the energy needed to fight Democrats in 2018 and beyond.

Finally, and most importantly, is President Trump.  Right now Republicans are riding the tiger.  Their concern should not be what the tiger will do when they have to dismount.  Their concern should be what the large pack of jackals closely following will do.

Terry Smith is a political science professor at Columbia College and a regular commentator on KBIA's Talking Politics.

Tags: 
terrry smith
Talking politics
commentary

Related Content

Commentary: Democratic Dilemmas

By Terry Smith Apr 18, 2017

Here are three things Democrats should not do if they want to regain the majority.

They should not be like Donald Trump and use profanity in public.  Last week it was reported that the Democratic National Chairman said in public one of the words you can’t say on TV, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said one of the other ones, in its gerund form.  Lots of Millennials talk this way and for some reason Trump can get away with talking this way.  But “I am authentic because I am vulgar” is not a winning strategy for Democrats.

Commentary: The Fragility of the Trump Rebellion

By Terry Smith Mar 30, 2017

During the 1991 Gulf War military commanders kept talking about a “target-rich environment” in Iraq and Kuwait.  And indeed it was.  And so is American politics in 2017.  There is no shortage of subjects for analysis.

So forgive me for returning to the same one repeatedly: President Trump.  My shorthand for explaining Trump – or at least describing him – I’m not sure anyone can explain him – still works.  In seven words: won’t change, doesn’t care, not a Republican.  Interestingly, this shorthand is also beginning to describe Trump supporters. 

Commentary: "A Proper Funeral"

By Terry Smith Feb 14, 2017

An important part of the research I do for these commentaries is to listen – to my students and coworkers at Columbia College, at my church, over my dinner table.  Last summer and fall I was hearing.  But I wasn’t listening.  Had I actually been listening I would not have had Hillary Clinton all elected and inaugurated.  It was an embarrassing and humbling experience.  Here is – hopefully – a reset.