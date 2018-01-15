The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dies At 46

Updated at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of the band The Cranberries, has died suddenly at age 46.

O'Riordan defined the sound of The Cranberries — with hit songs like "Linger," "Salvation" and "Zombie." She brought a particularly Irish inflection to pop charts around the world.

Her publicist confirmed that O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she had been recording. No other information about her death was immediately available.

"To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss," Irish President Michael Higgins said, according to The Irish Times.

