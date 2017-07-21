Crowdfunded campaign bails out 15 from overheated jail in St. Louis

As temperatures climbed above 100 on Friday afternoon, organizers on the fifth floor of a St. Louis church hurried to stuff envelopes full of cash. Using black markers, they wrote the names of inmates awaiting trial, their birth dates, and the cost of their bonds.

The Arch City Defenders, a legal aid group, and the St. Louis Action Council have raised about $10,000 to bail out 15 low-level offenders from the city’s Medium Security Institution — known as the Workhouse. Temperatures inside the aging building are usually 5 to 10 degrees warmer than it is outside because much of the facility does not have air conditioning. The temperature Friday reached 102 degrees by 4:30 p.m.



“There are multiple people who are in there for nonviolent offenses, and are simply being held on $200, $300 bonds that their family cannot afford,” said Kayla Reed, an organizer for the St. Louis Action Council. “There are some with medical conditions — asthma, injuries like a broken hand.”

Volunteers chose the inmates from a list of people identified by concerned family members, with names entered into a spreadsheet. They also paid overdue fines from nearby municipalities, to prevent people from being moved to another jail if they faced arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.

Many of the donations were online contributions, but the campaign also received assistance from a national bailout fund.

Activists hope to continue raising money to bail out another five inmates by the end of the weekend. The jail's total daily population is about 700.

“[The city] needs to make sure that it maintains a facility that meets the basic human needs of people who aren’t even convicted of a crime,” said Michael-John Voss, co-founder of Arch City Defenders. “It is the city’s responsibility, and hopefully city officials will take this to heart and realize they do need to improve the conditions of the workhouse.”

On Friday, city officials met with a vendor to negotiate a contract for the installation of temporary cooling units, which could go in as soon as next week.

"I haven't seen a signed contract, but I'm pretty sure they will," said Tom Shepard, chief of staff for the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Lewis Reed.

Koran Addo, spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, said corrections officials are doing what they can to keep inmates safe, such as rotating them through air-conditioned areas and distributing water and ice. He added that the city supports the activists’ efforts to bail out inmates at the facility.

“There is no easy answer here,” Addo said. “We certainly hear the criticisms that it’s a debtor’s prison and we’re looking for reforms to alleviate that.”

Addo noted that a bond issue to improve city infrastructure that failed to win voter approval in 2015 could have paid for cooling at the jail.

A 2014 list of line items for the bond that was distributed to the Board of Aldermen did not appear to allocate funds for air conditioning. It did propose upgrades to ventilation fans and heating.

Protesters are planning a demonstration outside the north St. Louis jail Friday evening. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Saturday night.

