Deadline extended for Missouri lawmakers investigating Greitens

The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens now has more time to do so.



The deadline for the committee to wrap up its investigation and recommend action has been extended to May 18th. That’s four days after the Republican governor’s trial for invasion of privacy is set to begin, and the last day of the 2018 legislative session.



Despite the extension, the committee will still issue a report this week, says Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, a member of the Special Investigative Committee on Oversight.



“That’s not necessarily the final report, but we will be issuing a report and at least partial transcripts of testimony and some exhibits on Wednesday,” she said. “It’ll be voluminous.”



Mitten also said Wednesday’s report will not contain any recommendations on whether the governor should be impeached, and she did not say why the extension had been granted.



“I can’t speak for other members of the committee, but I did support the extension to the extent that I believe there is more evidence that the committee needs to review,” she said.



The committee held another closed-door meeting Monday, after which chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, refused to answer reporters’ questions as he left. But he did later issue a statement confirming the extended deadline.



“Nothing has changed. The committee will release a report this week. The committee will also continue working through the end of session.”



Greitens’ criminal defense team has twice asked the committee to delay completing it’s investigation until after the governor’s trial.



