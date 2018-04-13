Democrats Attempt To Tie Hawley To Greitens

The Missouri Democratic Party is renewing efforts to tie Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley to embattled Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

A Friday release from the party criticizes Attorney General Hawley for not doing enough or acting too slow to check into allegations of misconduct against the governor.

Hawley's office found no wrongdoing after investigating use of a secretive message-deleting app by governor's office staff.

Hawley also recently launched a pending investigation into The Mission Continues, which Greitens founded.

Hawley is among those who've called for Greitens to resign amid allegations that he slapped, grabbed and shoved a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair.

Hawley is running for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

McCaskill has also called for Greitens to step down. Hawley's campaign spokeswoman has said McCaskill is pushing false information about his record.