Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Morel Mushrooms

By 1 hour ago

As nighttime temperatures begin to climb and soil warms in Missouri’s woods, a fungal favorite of foragers begins to emerge. 

 

This week on discover nature, keep an eye to the ground for morel mushrooms. 

Morels are found on the ground in a variety of habitats, including moist woodlands and in river bottoms. They are often associated with ash trees, dying elms, and apple trees, although they are found elsewhere as well.
Credit Missouri Department of Conservation

 

Morels are hollow-stemmed mushrooms, with a somewhat conical cap, covered with definite pits and ridges, resembling a sponge, pinecone, or honeycomb.  

 

These choice-edibles grow in a variety of habitats including moist woodlands and river bottoms. 

 

Morels exist most of the time underground as a network of cells – or mycelium – connected to tree roots, rotting material, and the soil. When soil warms in early spring the mycelium develops the reproductive structure we recognize as a morel, which releases millions of spores from each cap to continue the lifecycle. 

 

Morels are treasured for their delicious flavor and the fun of the hunt – often a family tradition spanning generations. 

 

Before eating any wild mushrooms, be completely certain you’ve correctly identified them.  Some morel lookalikes can be poisonous and even deadly. 

 

Learn more about morel mushrooms, including how to identify and how to cook them, with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide and the Missouri Mycological Society

 

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature
mushroom
morel

Related Content

Discover Nature: Paddlefish

By Apr 3, 2018
Missouri Department of Conservation

This week on discover nature one of the oldest fish species alive today, and Missouri’s official state aquatic animal, is on the move. 

 

Paddlefish are related to sturgeon and sharks and are historically found in the big rivers of our state. 

 

This large bluish-gray fish with an elongated paddlelike snout, or rostrum, has no bones in its body, and adults have no teeth. Paddlefish swim slowly through water with their mouths wide open, collecting tiny crustaceans and insects in their elaborate gill-rakers. 

 

Discover Nature: Prairie Chickens

By Mar 27, 2018
Missouri Department of Conservation

The lonesome calls of Missouri mornings on the prairie – once produced by hundreds of thousands of birds across our state – now hold the haunting story of a species nearly eliminated from our landscape

Each spring, male prairie chickens return to breeding grounds, called leks, to perform unique mating rituals. Each male defends his territory from competing cocks, inflating bright orange air sacs on his neck, and producing distinct “booming” call. 

Discover Nature: Spring Nature Hike

By Mar 20, 2018
Missouri Department of Conservation

This week on discover nature, celebrate the first week of spring with a nature hike.

 

 

Spring brings new life to the outdoors: watch for young river otters near lakes and streams, bats leaving hibernation caves, wild turkeys, and turtles becoming active. 

 

The sounds of spring, alone, offer reason to rejoice. Listen for pileated woodpeckers drumming to establish territories, mourning doves cooing from their crop field nests, and the serenade of spring peepers at sunset.  

 