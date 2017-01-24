Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

Discover Nature: Witch Hazel

By 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Discover Nature (Missouri Department of Conservation)

In the heart of winter, one Missouri shrub defies the dormant season. This week on Discover Nature, we’ll look for the Ozark witch hazel.

Witch Hazel is widely cultivated in part for its amazing trait of blooming as early as January, sometimes when snow is on the ground. Learn more on this week's Discover Nature.
Credit Missouri Department of Conservation

This native shrub, with tight, gray bark and alternate egg-shaped leaves, brings some of the first color of the year to Missouri woods and landscapes.

Yellow to dark-red, fragrant flowers adorn its branches from January, through April.  In the fall, hard, woody fruits will pop open with enough force to throw seeds up to 30 feet away.

At about ten-feet tall, look for this Missouri marvel in gravel and rocky, dry streambeds, or at the base of rocky slopes.  

Missourians have long used Ozark witch hazel to make extract for lotions and ointments – and traditional well-diggers used these branches to find the best spots to dig for water.

The Ozark witch hazel provides fine erosion control, and wildlife benefits: deer, beaver, squirrels and rabbits, and turkey and grouse all eat different parts of the plant. 

Learn more about Ozark witch hazel with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s online field guide.

Discover Nature is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Tags: 
Discover Nature

Related Content

Discover Nature: Maple Sugaring

By Jan 17, 2017
Missouri Department of Conservation

As temperatures freeze and thaw in late winter, one of the sweetest harvests awaits in the Missouri woods.  This week on Discover Nature, tap a tree, and collect a treat.


Discover Nature: Shed Antlers

By Jan 10, 2017
Missouri Department of Conservation

This winter, consider a style of hunting that doesn’t require any special equipment, and has no bag limit. This week on Discover Nature, head outdoors in search of deer sheds.

Discover Nature: Bald Eagles

By Dec 27, 2016
Missouri Department of Conservation

Missouri’s resident and migratory bald eagle populations peak in the winter, and now is a great time to look for these iconic American raptors.