Related Program: 
Missouri Health Talks

'Don't Let Anyone Limit Your Belief in What Your Child Can Achieve.'

By 1 hour ago
  • Jennifer Simmons, right, wears an orange jacket. She sits behind her son, Hunter, who wears a green shirt. They both have the same blonde hair and are smiling.
    Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Casey and Jennifer Simmons live in Devil’s Elbow, a tiny unincorporated town in Pulaski County. Their son Hunter has severe cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

They shared their favorite Hunter stories and spoke about why you should never let others put limits on what your child can accomplish.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

Jennifer:  There are a lot of stories I can think of that I love when I think about Hunter, but the first one that came to mind was - and I wish I still had this on my voice recorder from my old cell phone. I think it might have been a flip phone then, who knows, but he said, “I love you.”

Which, Hunter is essentially nonverbal. I shouldn't say that. He talks, but it's more just nonspecific. 

I spent a lot of time with him saying, “I love my mama. I love my mama." Over and over. And it was as clear as day he said it back to me, and I had it on a recording and its [now] gone for forever, but it's in my memory forever, which is awesome.

That was pretty sweet, and then, just, it's amazing how the little things that they accomplish are so huge and amazing to you, like just seeing him like be able to hold a cup and drink from it.

And I just think about his love for music, and how we use that a lot.

Casey:  Yeah. We use music a lot to try to accomplish daily activities with Hunter. Things that you'd think would probably be easier, somehow are insurmountably difficult at times - just like bath time or shower time or what have ya.

When he was younger - and he's always loved music. Any kind of music - for the most part when he was younger it was always, or I guess we made the assumption that it was always more upbeat music like rock-and-roll or rap or what have you.

Well, there was one day, I think it was when we still had a bathtub in his bathroom, I was giving him a bath and he was not very happy about it, and I just happen to be flipping through different songs trying to find something that work and turned Merle Haggard on and he immediately did a 180 and enjoyed bath time from that point on. 

So, he's a very well-rounded connoisseur of music.

Jennifer: Yeah, we don't like to talk about his love for Justin Bieber though, but there's a true love there.

When you have a child with special needs - doctors, therapists, even educators - you're gonna hear some terms along the way that you're not too fond of. That sort of limit what your child can achieve.

And when you hear those things, don't believe them. Because your child will do what they can do. I mean they'll do amazing things, but it's in their own time, and so when a doctor says, "they'll never walk," well, I'm sorry but...

Casey: They don't know that.

Jennifer: You don't know that. Who are you? You're not God. I mean, seriously, so don't take those things and just feel like "well, that's what your life is and this is how it's gonna turn out" because it may take years for a child to learn to hold up their own head, but, by God, they're going to do it.

So, just don't let anyone limit your belief in what your child can achieve.

Hunter goes to a school where my Dad was previously a teacher and the principal.

Tags: 
Missouri Health Talks

Related Content

‘For Every Homeless Person, There Was a Point Much Earlier Where They Could Have Been Helped’

By & Nov 30, 2017
Heather Harlan sits in a radio booth. She sits at a microphone and wears black-rimmed glasses and a red, velvet blazer.
Jonah McKeown / KBIA

Heather Harlan is prevention specialist and adolescent counselor at Phoenix Health Programs in Columbia. She says addiction to drugs like alcohol and tobacco often stems from childhood trauma, and substance use disorders can make it difficult for those experiencing homelessness, in particular, to get help.

She spoke about the importance of primary prevention for substance use disorders and about the challenges these disorders can create for those experiencing homelessness and their families.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

‘You Have to Balance Being Assertive Without Crossing Over the Line of Being a Jerk Face’

By Oct 27, 2017
Jennifer Simmons, right, wears an orange jacket. She sits behind her son, Hunter, who wears a green shirt. They both have the same blonde hair and are smiling.
Rebecca Smith / KBIA

Jennifer and Casey Simmons live in a tiny unincorporated community in Pulaski County called Devils Elbow. When their son Hunter was born with severe cerebral palsy and epilepsy, it was recommended to them that they get a divorce so they could qualify for Medicaid benefits. They didn’t.

They spoke about how insurmountable medical costs can seem and about the importance of advocating for your loved ones with disabilities.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org

'Everybody Needs Dignity, and When it's Been Taken Away From You, You Need it Even More.'

By & 1 hour ago
Jim Jantz looks into the camera. He has a goatee, wears glasses and a multi-colored sweater.
Jonah McKeown / KBIA

The cold winter months can be especially hard for people experiencing homelessness, but the faith communities in Columbia have collaborated to provide an emergency winter shelter since 2008, hosted at various churches around the city – called Room at the Inn.

Jim Jantz and Rockie Alden, who both work with Room at the Inn, spoke about the health issues their guests most often face, as well as the importance of treating everyone with dignity.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words. You can view more conversations at missourihealthtalks.org