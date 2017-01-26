The Doomsday Clock Is Now 30 Seconds Closer To Midnight

The minute hand on the Doomsday Clock ticked closer to midnight Wednesday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said they're seeing an increase in dangers to humanity, from climate change to nuclear warfare. The group took the "unprecedented" step of moving the clock 30 seconds closer to midnight, to leave it at two-and-a-half minutes away.

The setting is the closest the clock has come to midnight since 1953, when scientists moved it to two minutes from midnight after seeing both the U.S. and the Soviet Union test hydrogen bombs.

"Make no mistake, this has been a difficult year," Rachel Bronson, executive director and publisher, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said as the new setting was announced Thursday.

Ahead of today's announcement, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said that factors that played into this year's setting of the clock included "a rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is colored by increasingly sophisticated technology, and a growing disregard for scientific expertise."

Last year, the Doomsday Clock's setting didn't change from 2015, when it jumped two notches to three minutes before midnight — the closest it had been to midnight since the early era of above-ground hydrogen bomb testing.

The decision to advance the clock was announced at the National Press Club, where speakers included former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Thomas R. Pickering and Sharon Squassoni of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. A simultaneous event was held at Stanford University that featured California Gov. Jerry Brown, former Secretary of State George Schultz, and former Defense Secretary William Perry.

Created in 1947, the Doomsday Clock was conceived by scientists who had participated in the Manhattan Project. Initially seen as an indicator of the likelihood of disastrous nuclear conflict, it now also includes other threats, such as climate change, biological weapons and cyber threats.

