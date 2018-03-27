Is the drought over? Hydrologist Mark Fuchs talks about effect of rainfall in the St. Louis region

Due to heavy rain in the St. Louis region, multiple streams throughout eastern and central Missouri are being monitored by the National Weather Service. The agency has issued several flood warnings for this evening.



Flood warnings are indicative of when rivers are expected to exceed the flood stage, where human impact begins.



Mark Fuchs, hydrologist with the National Weather Service, joined host Don Marsh to talk about the increase of rainfall in the region on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air.



As the flood warnings are in effect, Fuchs said to remain vigilant when coming across water on the road.



“If you see water on a road, no matter how confident you may be in terms of water depth, turn around – don’t drown,” he said. “We do not know in many cases how deep that water is.”



Fuchs said there isn’t any significant flooding to worry about as of late – “certainly nothing to compare with last spring, when we had the historic flooding along the Meramec [River] and other places.”



He noted that rainfall in the metro region is ranging from an inch to a little more than two inches. While it may seem like a lot, Fuchs said this rain is not all bad, especially for maintaining a “more normal soil regime.”



“I don’t think [the] drought is going to be an issue anymore. As long as we don’t exceed what we get this time of year – we should be okay,” he said.



St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

