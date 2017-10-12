Effects of MU Enrollment Decline Felt Beyond the Campus

The decline in enrollment at the University of Missouri in recent years is affecting more than just the campus. Rental properties in Columbia rely on students to fill their properties.

New apartment construction has given students an abundance of rental properties to choose from, which makes it harder for leasing agents to fill vacancies.

Brendan Vogel, a sales manager for Brookside Apartments, says the decrease in enrollment has affected their business.

“It’s pretty much a clear correlation: if the enrollment is booming then rental prices can stay high and there’s clear supply and demand in our favor,” Vogel says. “But, I mean every property is going to struggle if there’s less enrollment”.

Brookside is now offering leasing specials to entice students to lease with them. These include discounts on rent and price-matching.