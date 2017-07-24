Ex-Lawrence Nightclub Owner Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking

By 27 minutes ago

Credit Malcolm Tredinnick / flickr

  The owner of a closed Lawrence nightclub pleaded guilty to operating a sex trafficking operation in several states.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday in a news release that 43-year-old Frank Boswell, of Topeka, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He is the former owner of the defunct Club Magic in Lawrence.

Prosecutors say Boswell's organization recruited mostly homeless or drug-addicted women to work in the prostitution ring.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence between four to five years. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Prosecutors say up to 20 prostitutes worked in the organization at any given time in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.

Five others people have pleaded guilty in the case.

Tags: 
sex trafficking

Related Content

Congresswoman Wagner Urges Lawmakers to Pass a Bill to Stop Sexual Trafficking

By Kolbie Satterfield Feb 19, 2015
File Photo / KBIA

  St. Louis area Congresswoman Ann Wagner visited Jefferson City on Thursday, February 19, to urge lawmakers to pass a bill that would stop sexual trafficking of young children.

The House Civil Affairs Committee is looking at the proposal that would expand the crime of sex trafficking to include the advertisement of a child for sexual purposes.

The congresswoman says the advertisement of children for sexual profiting is nonstop. 

MU Professor’s Research Helps Bill Pass through Congress

By Sam Meyers Sep 19, 2014

An MU professor’s research was used to help write a bill that is headed to President Obama's desk. 