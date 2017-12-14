Exploring 3,000 Years Of Jerusalem History

With guest host Tom Gjelten.

Now that President Trump formally recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, we’re exploring the city’s 3,000 years of multicultural history.

Simon Sebag Montefiore, author of “Jerusalem: The Biography” the forthcoming “Red Sky At Noon.” (@simonmontefiore)



Jerusalem is in turmoil, eight days after President Trump officially recognized it as Israel’s capital. Previous presidents didn’t make that move because they knew it would inflame cultural and religious sensitivities. No city on earth has such a rich but also contested history, a golden goblet full of scorpions, as one writer said. The house of the one God, the capital of two peoples, the temple of three religions. This hour, On Point: Jerusalem, the biography. —Tom Gjelten

