Flooding Closes Interstate 55

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing more roads in response to flood conditions brought by heavy rain over the weekend.

MoDOT Spokesperson Linda Wilson Horne said I-55 near the Meramec River will be closed at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday due to flooding, cutting off Jefferson County from St. Louis.

“We are telling people you have to decide what side of the river you’ll be on because you’re going to stay there a couple of days," she said.

I-55 will stay closed at least until the end of the week. MoDOT workers will have to inspect the road after water clears to ensure it is safe to drive on.

Wilson Horne says there has been more traffic on I-70 in response to closures. Construction has been halted on the highway to clear the way for more traffic.

More Information on Road closures can be found at www.modot.org.