Former Missouri Senators Ask Hawley To Enter US Senate Race

By 17 minutes ago

Josh Hawley
Credit University of Missouri Law School / MU

Four former Republican U.S. senators from Missouri are urging Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for Senate.

Former Sens. John Ashcroft, Kit Bond, John Danforth and Jim Talent asked Hawley to enter the race in a public letter dated Thursday.

Hawley hasn't said whether he'll vie for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat in 2018. But he's facing pressure from big-name Missouri Republicans and donors to run.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump, making the Missouri seat vulnerable.

Danforth has pushed Hawley to enter the race for months. He and the other former U.S. senators said in the letter the Senate is now "dysfunctional" and that Hawley could help end that problem. They also tout his background in constitutional law.

Tags: 
josh hawley

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Josh Hawley makes his case to be Missouri's next attorney general

By Oct 20, 2016

Updated to link to Hensley podcast - On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back Republican attorney general nominee Josh Hawley to the program.

Hawley won the GOP primary for attorney general over state Sen. Kurt Schaefer by a landslide. He will square off against Democratic attorney general nominee Teresa Hensley, who is slated to record an episode of Politically Speaking next week.

Hawley Defeats Schaefer in Attorney General Race

By Aug 3, 2016
University of Missouri Law School / MU

Political novice Josh Hawley has toppled Missouri state Sen. Kurt Schaefer in the hotly contested Republican primary race for attorney general.

Disputed Attack Ad Slams Missouri Attorney General Candidate

By Jul 12, 2016
Kurt Schaefer
Connor Wist / KBIA

An ad by a Missouri attorney general candidate that's drawing criticism accuses fellow Republican contender Josh Hawley of working for terrorists. 

GOP Rivals Spar in Missouri Primary for Attorney General

By Jul 20, 2016
Sean Hobson / Flickr

Two Republicans vying to become their party's nominee for Missouri attorney general are waging one of the state's most hotly-contested primary campaigns.