Friday: Behind the Headlines – Discussing the St. Louis area’s high ranking for STDs

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday

There was a hubbub earlier this week when St. Louis, which recently lost its crown for having the highest STD rates in the country to Alabama, was found out to be on top once again due to an accounting error.

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines,” guests on St. Louis on the Air will discuss the St. Louis area’s high rankings for STDs and some of the underpinnings behind the high rates.

Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion:

Brad Stone, Medical Director, St. Louis STD/HIV Prevention Training Center; Associate Professor of Sociocultural Anthropology at Washington University

Maheen Bokhari, Program Manager, Communicable Disease Division of the St. Louis Health Department

Faisal Khan, Director, St. Louis County Health Department

