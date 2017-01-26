Friday: Behind the Headlines — Do you trust news media? If so, why? If not, why not?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

American trust in the media is reaching new lows, unaided by President Donald Trump’s outspoken negative views of the press and news organizations. But in a time where “fake news” and “alternative facts” swirl about us like smoke from a fire, the need for journalists fact-checking and combing through truths and lies is more important than ever.

On Friday’s Behind the Headlines, we’ll discuss the state of trust in the news with people who make journalism decisions every day and with a researcher who has charted Americans’ relationship with the news over the years. St. Louis Public Radio’s Executive Editor Shula Neuman and St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editor Gilbert Bailon will join host Don Marsh alongside Amy Mitchell, the Director of Journalism Research at Pew Research.

With this in mind, we want to hear from you: Do you trust news media? If so, why? If not, why not? We want to hear from you. Call us and leave a message with your thoughts at 314-329-4937. We may use your message on air for tomorrow’s show. Alternately, you can send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org or you can tweet us at @STLonAir.

