Friday: Behind the Headlines – Missouri’s new abortion regulations

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll go Behind the Headlines with a top news story from the week. This week, we’ll delve into the effects of legislation passed on July 25 to place further restrictions on abortion in Missouri.

For more background, read St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum’s story on the regulations from earlier this week.

Joining the program to discuss will be Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Kirsten Palovick, Organizing and Policy Associate of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri.

