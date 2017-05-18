Friday: Catching up with Brian Owens about his work with the St. Louis Symphony, recent album

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, vocalist Brian Owens will join host Don Marsh to discuss his upcoming Johnny Cash tribute concert at the St. Louis Symphony. We’ll also hear selections from his recently-released album “The Soul of Ferguson.”

Owens, a Ferguson resident, is also the IN UNISON Artist-in-Resident and Program Manager at the St. Louis Symphony.

Related Event

What: St. Louis Symphony Presents "The Soul of Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash"

When: Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Where: Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

