Friday: Euphrates Institute opens a chapter in St. Louis to promote empathetic discourse

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Steve Potter will be joined by Jessica Gans Wilder, the founder and CEO of Euphrates Institute.

She’ll discuss the organization’s mission to promote peace through understanding and about the group’s new St. Louis-based chapter.

Related Event

What: Turn the "Other" Into a Brother

When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: First Congregational Church of Webster Groves United Church of Christ

More information.

