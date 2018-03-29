Friday: Remembering William Gass through his literary papers, peers

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with manuscripts curator Joel Minor, who oversees the Modern Literature Collection housed at Washington University Libraries, about the legacy of the late author and philosopher William H. Gass.



Gass, who passed away in December at the age of 93 and whose papers are part of the library’s archive of 20th- and 21st-century literary luminaries, was the David L. May Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Humanities at Washington University.



He was instrumental in establishing the Modern Literature Collection more than 50 years ago, and since then it has grown to include manuscript materials from more than 125 authors. Those materials include letters, early drafts and ephemera that can often shed new light on an author’s body of work.



Minor has worked closely with Gass and other writers in recent years as the Modern Literature Collection and related archives continue to expand their offerings.



Related Event

What: William H. Gass: His Life and Legacy

When: 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018

Where: Washington University (1 Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130)



