Kennedy on Columbia

GEORGE KENNEDY: Is MU Facing a Challenge or an Opportunity?

By George Kennedy & Opinion 1 hour ago

Credit Missouri School of Journalism

William Wiebold, the incoming chair of our university’s Faculty Council, began his first address to the fall general faculty meeting Wednesday with a little joke.

An agronomist, he said he would have preferred to be discussing methods of increasing soybean yields rather than the range of issues facing the campus.

It isn’t hard to see why. While soybean yield per acre is predicted to be down slightly this year, total production in Missouri and across the country is expected to set new records. So the productivity challenge would appear to be something short of critical.

Not so with the challenges facing the university.

Read the complete column online at the Columbia Missourian.

GEORGE KENNEDY: Mizzou vs. MSU: Not as Lopsided as it Looks

By George Kennedy & Opinion Sep 4, 2017
Missouri School of Journalism

Metaphor: “A figure of speech in which one thing is likened to another.” (Webster’s New World Dictionary of the English Language)

Example: The Tigers of Mizzou take on the Bears of Missouri State University.

You may well wonder what I’m suggesting. After all, Saturday’s football game has been called many things, but not a metaphor.

It has been called a homecoming, because Missouri State’s coaching staff is made up mainly of former Tiger players or coaches.

It has been called a sure win for the Tigers. Certainly, the Bears’ head coach seems to think so, as he expressed, in earthier terms, the hope that the home team doesn’t beat his boys too badly.

It has even been called a payday, because MU is paying MSU a tidy $400,000 to come take a licking.

Read the complete column online at the Missourian.