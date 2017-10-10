GEORGE KENNEDY: Is MU Facing a Challenge or an Opportunity?

William Wiebold, the incoming chair of our university’s Faculty Council, began his first address to the fall general faculty meeting Wednesday with a little joke.

An agronomist, he said he would have preferred to be discussing methods of increasing soybean yields rather than the range of issues facing the campus.

It isn’t hard to see why. While soybean yield per acre is predicted to be down slightly this year, total production in Missouri and across the country is expected to set new records. So the productivity challenge would appear to be something short of critical.

Not so with the challenges facing the university.

