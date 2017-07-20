Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Brazil Engulfed by Corruption Probes

If you think the investigation into possible collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign has been a blow to the U.S. political system, consider Brazil. 

There, President Michel Temer and every single living ex-president have been caught up in a massive anti-corruption investigation. Others who are being investigated or have already been charged include one-third of Temer's cabinet , the president of the senate, the speaker of the lower house and dozens of other members of congress. 

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the corruption investigations that have upended Brazilian politics. What does it mean for democracy in Latin America’s largest country?


Joining the program: 

  • Rodrigo Nunes, an associate professor of global studies at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas
  • Brad Brooks, chief correspondent in Brazil for Reuters, in São Paulo
  • Maurico Savarese, reporter for the Associated Press, in São Paulo
  • Lise Alves, freelance journalist for The Rio Times, in São Paulo

