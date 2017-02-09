Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: The Business of Poaching

Credit AP Photo

Might your children or grandchildren someday live in a world without rhinoceroses or African elephants?

The chances of that are probably higher than you might guess.

There are just 350,000 elephants remaining on African savannas, one-tenth the number in 1900. And the population is estimated to be shrinking by 27,000 a year. The black rhino population has declined 93 percent since 1970.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the trade in elephant tusks and rhino horns that fuels the poaching industry that continues to decimate these endangered species.


Joining the program:

  • Grace Ge Gabriel, Asia regional director at the International Fund for Animal Welfare
