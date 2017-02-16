Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Gay Rights in China

By 13 seconds ago

Credit EPA

Homosexuality may not be illegal in China, but LGBT people in the world's most populous country often live their lives in the shadows.

By one estimate, as many as 80 percent of the country's 20 million gay men marry women due to social pressure. The phenomenon is so common it has its own word in Mandarin, "tongqi," or "gay man's wife." But the views of LGBT people are changing, particularly in China's biggest cities. On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at how Chinese views of gay rights are evolving.

Joining the program:

  • Fan Popo, a Chinese filmmaker and gay rights activist
  • Casey Miller, an anthropologist at Brown University who researches Chinese sexuality
  • Benjamin Law, an Australian journalist and author of "Gaysia: Adventures in the Queer East"
  • Richard Burger, author of "Behind the Red Door: Sex in China"
  •  
Tags: 
global journalist
china
gay rights
gay marriage
LGBT rights
taiwan
hong kong
tongqi
gay-straight marriages

Related Content

Global Journalist: The Business of Poaching

By Feb 9, 2017
AP Photo

Might your children or grandchildren someday live in a world without rhinoceroses or African elephants?

The chances of that are probably higher than you might guess.

There are just 350,000 elephants remaining on African savannas, one-tenth the number in 1900. And the population is estimated to be shrinking by 27,000 a year. The black rhino population has declined 93 percent since 1970.

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the trade in elephant tusks and rhino horns that fuels the poaching industry that continues to decimate these endangered species.


Global Journalist: Fifty Years After China's Tumultuous Cultural Revolution

By Aug 11, 2016
AP Images

Fifty years ago Chinese Premier Mao Zedong ignited the Cultural Revolution, one of the strangest and most controversial periods in China's history.

The movement began out of Mao's concern the country was straying from Communist dogma. But it eventually became a purge that shut down the nation's schools and universities and led to the imprisonment and 'reeducation' of millions of people viewed as intellectual or bourgeois, including future premier Deng Xiaoping.

The revolution spurred an economic crisis and left about 1.5 million dead before it ended in the 1970s. On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at the Cultural Revolution and its impact on modern China.


Global Journalist: Grading Obama's Asian Pivot

By Oct 6, 2016
AP Photo

A key pillar of President Barack Obama's foreign policy has been the attempted "pivot to Asia."

The idea was that under President Bush, the U.S. expended enormous resources fighting wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. That focus was a detriment to American relationships with the surging economies of the Asia-Pacific region - an area expected to account for half of the world economy by the middle of this century.

Obama’s goal was to put new heft to the political, economic and military relations in places like China, Indonesia and Thailand – and avoid getting pulled into more conflicts in the Middle East or problems in Europe. As Obama prepares to leave office, this edition of Global Journalist examines whether this policy has succeeded – or amounted to little more than talk. 