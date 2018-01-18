Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: India's missing girls

In the next decade, India may pass China to become the world’s most populous country.

But there’s something odd about India’s population. 

At its last census in 2011, India had 36 million more men than women. As the population grows, the World Bank predicts there will be 51 million more men by 2031.

This is due in part to the widespread practice of sex-selective abortion and the gender-based neglect of young girls leading to higher mortality rates. In some cases, 'infanticide' of newborn girls is still practiced. 

On this edition of Global Journalist, we discuss what some activists call a 'gendercide' against women.


Joining the program:

  • Evan Grae Davis, director of the documentary “It’s a Girl: the Three Deadliest Words in the World.”
  • Sandeep Chachra, executive director of ActionAid India.
  • Jill McElya, president and CEO of the Invisible Girl Project.
  • Sunny Hundal, journalist and author of the book "India Dishonoured: Behind a Nation's War on Women."

