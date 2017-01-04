Global Journalist: Politico's Canellos Speaks Out on 2016 Coverage

At the time it seemed certain to fail.

When two Washington Post reporters left the legendary paper to launch a start-up political website and free newspaper with publisher Robert Allbritton in 2007, many in the nation's capital were dismissive.

Nearly a decade later, the tables are turned and the news site Politico is firmly entrenched not just in Washington but as a national news outlet.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, Peter Canellos, Politico's editor-at-large, speaks out on how the pioneering political news site is coping with fiercer online competition, how it can thrive despite the recent departure of key staff, and why the media underestimated Donald Trump.