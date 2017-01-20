Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Rich Clarkson, Pioneering Sports Photographer

By 2 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Global Journalist

The University of Kentucky's all white men's basketball team lost the 1966 NCAA championship to Texas Western, which started five black players.
Credit Rich Clarkson

Rich Clarkson is one of the founding fathers of modern sports photojournalism. Born in 1932, Clarkson's early photos of Wilt Chamberlain playing basketball at the University of Kansas in the 1950s were published in a new magazine called Sports Illustrated.

That launched a career that included photographing 60 NCAA men's basketball championships, nine Olympics and many, many other sports events.

On this special edition of Global Journalist, Clarkson talks about how photojournalism has changed over the decades and the stories behind some of the most memorable sports photos of our time.

  

Tags: 
global journalist
News
Missouri Honor Medals
Rich Clarkson
sports
photojournalism
photography
ncaa
olympics
basketball

Related Content

Global Journalist: St. Louis Racial Divisions in Columnist's Spotlight

By Jan 12, 2017
AP Photo

The shooting death of Michael Brown and the ensuing riots in Ferguson, Mo. altered the course of Tony Messenger's career. 

Along with colleague Kevin Horrigan, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial writer was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2015.  He's since become a metro columnist for the newspaper and continued to paint an unflinching portrait of race relations in St. Louis.  On this special edition of Global Journalist, Messenger speaks with guest host Joshua Kranzberg about his career and his award-winning coverage of St. Louis's racial divisions.


Global Journalist: 'Sherpa' Shows Everest's Inequities

By Dec 22, 2016
AP Photo

Sherpa guides and porters do much of the work of getting foreign hikers up Mt. Everest. But despite doing an incredibly dangerous job in a lucrative industry, they receive just a small fraction of the money $300 million annually generated by Everest expeditions.

On this edition, filmmaker Jennifer Peedom talks to Global Journalist about 'Sherpa,' her documentary about tensions on Mt. Everest.