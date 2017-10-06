Related Program: 
Global Journalist

Global Journalist: Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar After Attacks

By 17 minutes ago

Credit AP Photo

 Just two years ago, once-isolated Myanmar seemed firmly on a new course.

Longtime opposition leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy won a sweeping victory in elections that year, a milestone in moving the southeast Asian nation towards democracy and away from decades of military rule.

Now both Myanmar's progress and Suu Kyi's reputation look starkly different as the nation's security forces carry out a massive offensive against the nation's Rohingya Muslim minority in its southwestern Rakhine state. More than a half million Rohingya refugees have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in a matter of weeks after what one top U.N. official has called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at Myanmar's long history of discrimination against the Rohingya and Suu Kyi's role in the current crisis.


Joining the program:

  • Hla Kyaw, chairman of the European Rohingya Council
  • Shafiur Rahman, a documentary filmmaker currently working on a film about Rohingya women refugees
  • Florence Looi, a southeast Asia correspondent for al-Jazeera
  • Robert Lieberman, a documentary filmmaker whose credits include the 2012 film "They Call It Myanmar: Lifting the Curtain." 
Tags: 
global journalist
myanmar
Rohingya
aung san suu kyi
bangladesh
india
malaysia
ethnic cleansing
burma

Related Content

Global Journalist: Europe's Veil Bans Target Muslim Women

By Sep 28, 2017
AP Photo

Since France banned women from wearing veils that covered the face in public in 2011, a growing number of European nations have passed similar restrictions.

Belgium, Bulgaria and Austria have passed similar so-called "burqa bans," while Germany, Switzerland, Norway and other countries are considering such legislation.

The laws have sparked a public debate about religious freedom, feminism and xenophobia. On this edition of Global Journalist, a look at how Europe's courts, legislators and public are grappling with the debate about the meaning of Islamic dress in Western societies.


Global Journalist: Yemen Crisis Fueled by War, Outsiders

By Sep 21, 2017
Almigdad Mojalli / VOA

The civil war in Yemen has garnered many superlatives since it began in force in March 2015. It's generated the world's most dire humanitarian crisis and the largest cholera outbreak in a single year ever recorded – even Forbes ranked its economy as the world's worst

Yet despite a conflict that has left 7 million on the brink of starvation, there is little end in sight to fighting between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the country's Saudi-backed government. Attempts to spur a U.N. investigation into war crimes committed by both sides have so far failed. Complicating efforts is support for the Saudi-backed government by the U.S., U.K. and France. 

On this edition of Global Journalist, we discuss Yemen's humanitarian crisis, the collapse of independent media in the country and the role of outsiders in fueling a conflict that has generated startling levels of human suffering. 


Global Journalist: Should Robots Be Allowed to Kill?

By Sep 7, 2017
U.S. Dept. of Defense

Advances in technology have transformed modern armies.

But as robotics and artificial intelligence progress, so do the chances that militaries will be able to develop ‘killer robots’ to fight future wars.

In military jargon, these are known as autonomous weapons systems that may not only navigate and find targets without a human ‘pilot’ but also make the decision to use lethal force on their own.

This has spurred a lively ethical debate about whether and when computers may be entrusted with the decision to take a human life.

On this edition of Global Journalist, we discuss the development of ‘killer robots’ and the debate about their use.